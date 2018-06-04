Harshvardhan Kapoor and Isabelle Kaif make for a stunning pair! Are the directors listening?

Harshvardhan Kapoor may not have had a successful debut with Mirzya, but the lad is surely making some noise with his latest release Bhavesh Joshi. Spotted at the screening yesterday with him was Isabelle Kaif. The sister of Katrina Kaif, Isabelle too is soon going to foray into the world of Bollywood with a movie alongside Sooraj Pancholi.

Looking at their pictures together, we couldn't help but think that these two really make for a gorgeous pair! Don't you think? Well, look at the pictures yourself.

This does make one wonder. Are they already meeting up for a new project together? If not, we implore the filmmakers to look at these two. They will make up for a perfect pairing for that amazing rom-com, or even a rendition of a classic tragic love story.

Bhavesh Joshi is currently receiving much love from the critics. However, the movie has failed to make a mark at the box office, at least on its first weekend. Another notable factor contributing to the low collections is the fact that Sonam Kapoor's Veere Di Wedding hit the screens the same day, and earned much more. Well, looks like, in this clash of the Kapoor siblings, people clearly are leaning towards Sonam for now. Let's wait and watch if positive word of mouth does any wonders for the movie.