Harshvardhan Kapoor changes his name's spelling, would it help though?

It kind of hurts to talk about this insanely good-looking guy's filmography. Son of Anil Kapoor and brother of Sonam and Rhea Kapoor, films are in Harshvardhan Kapoor's blood. Sadly enough, both, his debut film Mirzya and second outing Bhavesh Joshi sank at the box office and weren't hailed by the critics either. One can imagine the newcomer's distress. Not sure whether in the drive of the situation, he has now changed the spelling of his name. You've to call him Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor now.

We marked the change on Harsh's Instagram handle and it looks like a recent change. Right now, the only thing that could probably bring him good luck (and good money to his films) is a good choice of scripts. Tusshar Kapoor was once Tushar Kapoor. Didn't help him, you see. Adhayen Suman was once Adhayan Suman. Again, didn't help. Minisha Lamba, who enjoyed a very short-lived fame in Bollywood, became Minissha Lamba. The name lengthened but her career didn't.

Next in line for Harsh is the biopic of Olympian shooter Abhinav Singh Bindra. Reportedly, it also casts Anil Kapoor as his on-screen father. While Kapoor earlier worked with nephew Arjun Kapoor before, this is the first time the father-son duo teams up for a film. Hope this helps Harsh!