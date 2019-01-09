image
Wednesday, January 9th 2019
English

get the
hottest gossip

Harshvardhan Kapoor changes his name's spelling, would it help though?

Bollywood

Harshvardhan Kapoor changes his name's spelling, would it help though?

Ranjini MaitraRanjini Maitra   January 09 2019, 5.59 pm
back
Bhavesh Joshi SuperheroBollywoodEntertainmentHarshvardhan Kapoor. Harsh Varrdhan KapoorMirzya
nextSimmba roars at the box office and crosses the Rs 200 crore mark
ALSO READ

Box office report 2018: Shahid Kapoor’s Batti Gul Meter Chalu, Rajkummar Rao’s Omerta amongst worst performers

Harshvardhan Kapoor gives interesting details on his next film, a biopic on Abhinav Bindra

Shows of Bhavesh Joshi Superhero get cancelled, benefits Veere Di Wedding