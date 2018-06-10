Harshvardhan Kapoor gives interesting details on his next film, a biopic on Abhinav Bindra

Harshvardhan Kapoor, whose latest film Bhavesh Joshi Superhero recently hit the theatres, will soon start preparing for his next project, which is the biopic on retired professional shooter, Abhinav Bindra. Talking about the same, Harshvardhan said that the film, which is based on the autobiography of the Olympic gold medalist, promises to be more than just a biopic about the central character. He also pointed out the fact that coming from a privileged background doesn’t lessen one’s struggle to become a champion.

“It is not a rags-to-riches story. He has had a certain privileged upbringing. But just because you are privileged doesn’t mean everything is easy. Also, because you have an access to a shooting range doesn’t mean you are going to go for Olympics and win a gold medal,” Harshvardhan told PTI.

Revealing a few details from the biopic, the 27-year-old added, “Most biopics are about the central character, but this is about a relationship between a father and son as Bindra’s father played a big role in his growth. It is going to be a songless biopic, no lyrical tracks. We will just have a score.”

The Mirzya actor also went on to spill the beans about the about the film’s shoot and said that he will start preparing for the film from next month and the team hopes to start the shoot by November.

Moreover, the film is also going to mark his first on-screen collaboration with his father Anil Kapoor and he is looking forward to working with the veteran. “There is no nervousness. I am approaching it just like anything else. There is a certain kind of unpredictability. He is one of the best actors in the country. He is going to elevate my work a lot… It is going to be priceless,” Harshvardhan said.​