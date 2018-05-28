Harshvardhan Kapoor takes Taapsee Pannu on a bike ride, but where’s the number plate Mr Bhavesh Joshi?

Anil Kapoor’s star son Harshvardhan Kapoor is on his toes promoting his upcoming film Bhavesh Joshi Superhero. It is his second outing in Bollywood after Rakesh Omprakash Mehra’s Mirzya. In this Vikramaditya Motwane directorial, Harshvarsdhan aka Bhavesh, essays a role of a superhero who takes charge to fight the wrong. But hey…looks like just under the pretext of promotion, the superhero himself has committed something wrong. Confused? Read on…

So last evening, our shutterbugs spotted Harshvardhan Kapoor taking his good friend Taapsee Pannu on a bike ride. The two were zooming around the streets of Mumbai on what seemed like a customized superhero bike. Harshvardhan and Taapsee seemed to be enjoying themselves to the fullest. So what went wrong? Well, the number plate went missing and that’s against the law. As per the rules, the number plate is supposed to be placed in front and back of the vehicle all the time.

Take a look at the pictures.

Well…well… you are all up for fighting corruption, but you don’t seem to be giving much heed to traffic rules Mr Joshi. Not cool.

Anyway, Bhavesh Joshi is all set to hit the screens on June 1. It will be clashing with Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania’s Veere Di Wedding. Yes, the siblings will be fighting it out on the big screen on June 1.