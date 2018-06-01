Harshvardhan, Sonam, Janhvi and more at the special screening of Bhavesh Joshi Superhero

Harshvardhan Kapoor has been garnering praises for his film Bhavesh Joshi Superhero ever since the first teaser of the film released. A special screening was organised for the Bollywood celebrities on Thursday night and needless to say it was a starry affair. Celebrities who graced the special screening included the entire Kapoor clan and many friends from tinsel town.

Bhavesh Joshi aka Harshvardhan was seen dressed up quite okayish for his own movie’s screening. A white tee which promoted her sister’s Rhea’s film, black pants along with a bomber shacket is how the lad rounded off his look.

Bhavesh Joshi Superhero, starring Harshvardhan Kapoor in the lead role, is directed by Vikramaditya Motwane. A vigilante film, which narrates the story of a young man in Mumbai who dares to challenge the wrong. Whilst on his mission, he realises that he is meant for bigger things. This leads to his transformation from a common man into a superhero.

On the fashion front, it was Janhvi Kapoor who stole everyone’s attention with her stunning appearance at the event. Dressed in a white crop top and a hint of makeup, Janhvi looked absolutely gorgeous. More than anything else, it was her coiffure that stood out and enhanced her look.

And not to miss how sister Sonam and jiju Anand ringed in too for Harshvardhan's movie screening.