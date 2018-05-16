Harshvardhan's Bhavesh Joshi Superhero to clash with sister Sonam Kapoor's Veere Di Wedding

2018 has already seen many films postponing their release dates. And the latest to join the list is Harshvardhan Kapoor's Bhavesh Joshi Superhero. The Vikramaditya Motwane film which was supposed to hit the screens on May 25 will now release on June 1.

Producers of the film, Eros Now shared a new poster announcing the new release date as well.

June 1 will now see Harshvardhan's film clashing with sister Sonam Kapoor's Veeri Di Wedding. It was earlier supposed to clash with John Abraham's Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran.

Bhavesh Joshi Superhero is Harshvardhan's second Bollywood film after his first, Rakesh Omprakash Mehra's Mirzya failed to create an impact at the box-office.

The makers had recently released a new song titled 'Chavanprash' starring Arjun Kapoor ad Harshvardhan.

The trailer of the film was also released a few days back. It received positive reviews. The film will see Harshvardhan emerging as a new superhero and will fight against corruption.

They say timing is everything and Destiny has its way! Heroes are not born they are Made. Vikram’s direction, @anuragkashyap72’s dialogues and me as #BhaveshJoshiSuperhero coming to you on May 25th.



Appreciating Harshvardhan's work in the film, Vikramaditya Motwane had earlier told IANS, “He is such a passionate actor and person. I had a great time. I am really excited about the film. It turned out really well.”

John Abraham's Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran will now have a single release on May 25.