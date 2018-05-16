home/ entertainment/ bollywood

Harshvardhan's Bhavesh Joshi Superhero to clash with sister Sonam Kapoor's Veere Di Wedding

First published: May 16, 2018 02:44 PM IST | Updated: May 16, 2018 06:05 PM IST | Author: Farheen Siddiqui

2018 has already seen many films postponing their release dates. And the latest to join the list is Harshvardhan Kapoor's Bhavesh Joshi Superhero. The Vikramaditya Motwane film which was supposed to hit the screens on May 25 will now release on June 1.

Producers of the film, Eros Now shared a new poster announcing the new release date as well.

June 1 will now see Harshvardhan's film clashing with sister Sonam Kapoor's Veeri Di Wedding. It was earlier supposed to clash with John Abraham's Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran.

Bhavesh Joshi Superhero is Harshvardhan's second Bollywood film after his first, Rakesh Omprakash Mehra's Mirzya failed to create an impact at the box-office.

The makers had recently released a new song titled 'Chavanprash' starring Arjun Kapoor ad Harshvardhan.

The trailer of the film was also released a few days back. It received positive reviews. The film will see Harshvardhan emerging as a new superhero and will fight against corruption.

Appreciating Harshvardhan's work in the film, Vikramaditya Motwane had earlier told IANS, “He is such a passionate actor and person. I had a great time. I am really excited about the film. It turned out really well.”

John Abraham's Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran will now have a single release on May 25.

SHOW MORE
tags: #Arjun Kapoor #Bhavesh Joshi Superhero #Bollywood #brother #Entertainment #film #Harshvardhan Kapoor #John Abraham #Parmanu – The Story of Pohkran #release date #sister #Sonam Kapoor #Veere Ki Wedding #Vikramaditya Motwane

Recommended Videos

trending Now

Watch live tv

  • News18 Hindi
  • News18 Kannada
  • News18 Haryana
  • News18 Rajasthan
  • Cnbc Tv18
  • News18 Urdu
View All