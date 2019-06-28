Divya Ramnani June 28 2019, 11.57 am June 28 2019, 11.57 am

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora’s love saga was limited to mere speculations until the latter herself made it official. It was on the actor's birthday that Malaika took to her Instagram and shared a romantic wish for her beau, with an even romantic picture. Well, all that is a thing of the past. Now, what if we tell you that Arjun, in the mid of his romantic getaway, might have just popped the question to his ladylove? No, it’s not their outing that is making us believe so, but rather Arjun’s latest Instagram story. And, of course, a little bit of research from our end. Read on…

As per the picture shared by Kapoor, he was spotted outside a Cartier store and his caption read, “Where to shop next?” Cartier’s magnificent collection comprises of an array of beautiful and expensive engagement and wedding rings. And with Arjun adding ‘next’ in his query, we wonder if the Kapoor lad has bought that special ring for his ladylove.

Take a look at Arjun Kapoor’s Instagram story here:

Here’s a look into Cartier and its mesmerizing collection of rings. Feeling broke, aren’t you?

We're sure NONE of these were on Arjun's mind if he indeed picked one up. After all, a rock that ties his beloved to say 'yes' has to be a special one.

Recently, Arjun in his interview with a magazine credited media for respecting the couple’s privacy. He said, “We've come out because we feel the media has given us dignity. There's a certain understanding the media has... they've been respectful, kind, honest and decent about it. That is why I felt comfortable. Where the paps are concerned, we give them photos when walking in and out of a place. It is normal.”