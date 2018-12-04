Has Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar’s 2.0 underperformed in Hindi?

Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar’s 2.0 released last Thursday, on November 29. The buzz around the movie was pretty positive and despite reviews slamming the plot and story, critics did give the movie a thumbs up for the VFX and 3D. The makers have made claims that the film is all set to break records of SS Rajamouli’s Prabhas – Rana Daggubati starrer Baahubali in Tamil Nadu, which it would too. Even Akshay Kumar made a new record with 2.0, as the movie made the highest ever Sunday collection. Now with so much achievement, we bet that the makers are satisfied. However, trade was expecting even more from this Rajinikanth starrer.

That’s right, when we talked to trade expert Akshaye Rathi on the day of the film’s release he revealed that the movie had released in 3800 screens (in Hindi) and overall had about 6200 screens across the country in total. While it was expected that Shankar’s 2.0 will not mint the money that Baahubali had on the first day, Rs 40 crore. The film’s long weekend collection estimate expectations were pretty high. And looks like the movie hasn’t managed to hit that mark.

Akshaye had in an interview said, “In Hindi, the film should be able to do a Rs 20 odd crores on day 1. In Tamil, it should be able to do Rs 35-40 crore today. Malayalam and Telugu will also contribute substantially. Baahubali was way higher, I don't think it can cross those numbers because Baahubali on Day 1 in Hindi itself made Rs 40 crore. It may not cross the Baahubali numbers, but it most certainly would bypass Thugs Of Hindostan numbers for sure. Opening day Hindi, Tamil and including Telugu and Malayalam possibly Rs 60 plus crore. First extended weekend all languages combined it would mint Rs 150 - 200 crore.”

It was anticipated that Akshay Kumar’s presence in the film will only add to 2.0’s footfalls in the Hindi speaking belt. While the movie has added a new record to Khiladi Kumar’s long list and there are many records that the movie has surpassed. And even though it might not have made to the Rs 150 mark in four days, the makers are positive and happy to be hitting the Rs 100 crore mark on Monday. Considering that Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan starrer made just Rs 140 crore, 2.0 has definitely fared way better.

And if you thought that the film’s budget was a whopping Rs 560 crore plus then insiders reveal that the producers will earn that and more with the television rights and online rights for the film. Shankar, we hear is already in the process of creating the next instalment and while it will star Rajinikanth, we are curious to know whether Akshay Kumar too will continue to be a part of the sequel to 2.0.

As for the box office updates and new records of 2.0 box office come back right here.