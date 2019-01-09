Has Ranveer Singh out done the Khans? Here's what the man has to say!

Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Aamir Khan are an industry in themselves. The collective box office might of these three in a year has been more than many of the top stars in the industry put together. Their films don't just entertain but bring much-needed revenue to the industry. 2018, however will go down in history as the year when all three of them failed at the box office. While Salman Khan did manage a decent recent on Race 3, both Shah Rukh and Aamir's films failed to rise above the red line. Enter Ranveer Singh. With Padmaavat and Simmba, Singh has had a magnificent year with a magazine cover even going as far as calling it the era of Ranveer Singh.

At the trailer launch of Gully Boy on Wednesday, Ranveer rapped his way into the hearts of the media, the question about a successful 2018 was eventually asked. The tag line for Ranveer's Gully Boy says, "Apna time aayega", clearly the question was cleverly put asking whether 'Ranveer ka time aagaya?' Singh couldn't contain his excitement at the question but did manage to cleverly dodge it. "I will believe it if you say so. Of course, I am part of this industry, it hurts when a film doesn't do well. I understand the kind of effort that goes into the making of a film. Fortunately, both my films have done well this year and I am feeling quite happy about it."

Simmba has already entered the 200 crore club in the last two weeks and continues to go strong at the box office. Padmaavat, on the other hand, made 282 crores as it's lifetime collection. Clearly, it's a great time to be Ranveer Singh.