Has Sonam Kapoor borrowed this blazer from hubby Anand Ahuja’s closet? VIEW PICS

Actress Sonam Kapoor has always been spoken of for her sartorial choices. She is termed as the bonafide fashionista of Bollywood. However, in recent times, the fashion police has not been very impressed with her fashion outings.

Never mind, she continues to surprise one and all with her outfits. Ever since, she has tied the knot with long-time beau Anand Ahuja, she has been spotted wearing a lot of loose clothes. Now, her recent outing in Delhi seemed like she borrowed some of her hubby’s clothes.

She was wearing a white tee which had the words ‘NotAChickFlick’ written on it and over it she wore a baby pink blazer with black pants and formal black shoes. Her blazer, which was oversized seemed to have been borrowed from hubby dearest. Not that we mind!

Sonam was at a multiplex with a couple of her friends to witness the reactions to her latest release.

Extremely elated at the response to her flick, Sonam also clicked pictures with her fans and obliged them with selfies. Veere Di Wedding also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania in lead roles. The film is doing good business at the box office as it has earned Rs 36.52 crore in its opening weekend.