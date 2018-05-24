Has Veere Di Wedding received an ‘A’ certificate? Here’s what Rhea Kapoor has to say

Shashanka Ghosh’s Veere Di Wedding starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania is creating a good pre-release buzz. The trailer of the film has a few abusive words and after watching it the first thing that came to our mind was whether the film will get a clean chit from CBFC. There were reports that the movie has received an ‘A’ certificate from CBFC.

Recently, at the music launch event, Rhea Kapoor cleared that the film has not been certified and they are not facing any issue with CBFC. The producer of the film said, "So far we've had no problem with CBFC. I don't want to talk more about it because we still haven't gotten the certificate in our hands. Once we get it, we will issue a proper press release."

Veere Di Wedding is being co-produced by Ekta Kapoor, and she is quite confident about the film. Ekta at the event said, "Actually, I love this film. I trust the producer and I have four stellar leading women in the film. I have always picked a script which was not a hit on paper but on release became super successful.”

Well, Veere Di Wedding is surely a movie everyone is looking forward to. It is slated to hit the screens on June 1, 2018.