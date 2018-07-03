Hats off to this Shah Rukh Khan and Sachin Tendulkar’s selfie moment

What happens when two superstars come under the same roof for a selfie moment? You expect nothing less than fireworks! Shah Rukh Khan and Sachin Tendulkar gave fans exactly that when the two stalwarts came together to make a super cool selfie moment.

Jab SRK met SRT 😋 @iamsrk A post shared by Sachin Tendulkar (@sachintendulkar) on Jul 2, 2018 at 6:14am PDT

Over the weekend, the two stars attended the pre-engagement bash of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani’s son Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta and took some time off to indulge in some fun. They stole some time for a selfie together, and even donned peculiar hats that looked too small of them anyway!

It’s not all fun and games for SRK though. Workwise, he will be next seen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero which also stars Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. The teaser reveals he will play a dwarf in the film that is set to release on December 21 this year. Apart from the trio, the movie also has several special appearances by actors Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Karisma Kapoor, R Madhavan and late actress Sridevi.

Post Zero, the actor will be shooting for Salute, a biopic on the life of Indian Air Force pilot Rakesh Sharma. There are also reports that he will be reuniting with his Chak De! India director Shimit Amin for a two-hero project.