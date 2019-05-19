Have you seen Aaradhya Bachchan’s rocking performance on Ranveer Singh’s Mere Gully Mein?

Onkar Kulkarni May 19 2019, 6.17 pm May 19 2019, 6.17 pm

Ranveer Singh stunned everyone with his performance on Meri Gully Mein from the film Gully Boy. The song from the Zoya Akhtar's directorial, which also featured Alia Bhatt became a big hit. It has been a favourite one at dance battles on reality shows and live performances. Now, there’s a star kid who has taken to dancing on Ranveer’s track which also starred MC Sher – Siddhanth Chaturvedi. The star kid being Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan’s daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

The seven-year-old, who studies at Dhirubhai Ambani School in Mumbai set the stage on fire with her cool dance moves on Saturday (May 19) afternoon. The little kid performed at the Summer Funk 2019, organised by Shiamak Davar's Institute for Performing Arts. The well-known Bollywood choreographer hosts special dance classes during summer vacations which Aaradhya was a part of and hence participated in the main event which brings together the students at the end of the course.

View this post on Instagram #aradhyabachchan cool entry today for @shiamakofficial #summerfunk25years @viralbhayani A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on May 18, 2019 at 2:22pm PDT

Aaradhya looked cute in a pink skirt, glittery pink top and sleeveless denim jacket. Her performance began with her entry on a handcart with a bunch of young dancers. While jumping from it on to the stage her skirt got stuck but she maintained her balance like a pro and continued her dancing without missing a step. Her act began with Meri Gully Se and continued with rapper Emiway Bantai’s Machayenge. Throughout the performance, the mummy and papa Bachchan were seen cheering for their daughter. Abhishek was also seen video-recording the act.

Soon after her event, Aishwarya and her daughter left for Cannes Film Festival. Deepika Padukone is meanwhile back to Mumbai after the do. Priyanka Chopra is at the event and is accompanied by her husband Nick Jonas. Sonam Kapoor flew from Mumbai last night for her Cannes outing at the French Riviera.