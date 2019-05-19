  3. Bollywood
Did you see Aaradhya Bachchan’s performance on Ranveer Singh’s Mere Gully Mein?

Have you seen Aaradhya Bachchan’s rocking performance on Ranveer Singh’s Mere Gully Mein?

Aaradhya Bachchan performed at the Summer Funk 2019, organised by Shiamak Davar's Institute for Performing Arts.

