Have you watched this video of Shah Rukh Khan grooving to Affoo Khuda on sets of Zero yet?

For the first time ever, Zero will feature Shah Rukh Khan as a dwarf. Quite naturally, fans can't contain the excitement anymore. The teaser got us craving for more and we are literally digging the internet for any bit of update we could find. That's how we stumbled upon this video. SRK is shooting for a song titled Affoo Khuda and is seen jovially dancing to it!

SRK shooting for a song, which we also saw in the title announcement. #ZERO #SRK Dec 21. pic.twitter.com/c2bRfFMOSo — @nmol (@anmoljaiswal333) May 28, 2018

Affoo Khuda is a track from Shashi Kapoor's 1965 film Jab Jab Phool Khile. Fans were already privy to SRK’s moves in the film as the teaser revealed the star shaking a leg.

Aanand L Rai is keeping his fingers crossed on his new film. In an interview earlier, he said the film was going to be better than what everyone would expect it to be. "The kind of fun we all are having while making this film is what I always look for... I still require two months for the completion of the shoot, but I will ensure that the film delivers more than what it is promising," he said.

Zero also stars Anushka Sharma, who incidentally began her career with SRK. But most interestingly, it will have Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif doing a very special cameo!

The film is set to release on 21st December, 2018.