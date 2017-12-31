Hawa Hawa tops Google India’s top 10 Most Searched songs for the year

After YouTube, Google released its list of India's Top 10 Most Searched songs for the year. Top spots include "Mere Rashke Qamar", "Despacito" and "Hawa Hawa." While Mika Singh's “Hawa Hawa” from Mubarakan surmounts the chart, other popular songs like “Mere Rashke Qamar”, “Kaabil” and “Raabta” follow closely behind. Surprisingly, Atif Aslam’s “Dil Diyan Gallan” which was released on December 2 also made it to the fourth spot.

Louis Fonsi and Daddy Yanke’s “Despacito” and Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You” also make an appearance at No 3 and No 8 respectively. Google’s list is sure one of the best ways to rewind through the year. Here’s a flashback to 2017’s best tracks by Google.

1. “Hawa Hawa”

Mika Singh’s groovy number from Mubarakan is 2017’s most searched song on Google.

2. “Mere Rashke Qamar”

Mere Rashke Qamar” is the second most searched song on Google in India. It has a staggering 113 million views on YouTube.

3.

Louis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s Despacito has taken the world by storm. The third most searched song on Google was also YouTube most watched video song of the year with 4 billion views.

4. “Dil Diyan Gallan”

Talented music duo Vishal-Shekhar have composed the song. Despite being released just on December 2 this year, it already has 6 million views on YouTube.

5. “Raabta”

Swaying to the tunes of this Nikhita Gandhi number, Deepika looks sensuous and adds a new twist to this otherwise romantic track.

6. “Ding Dang”

Munna Michael’s hit number “Ding Dang” featured Tiger Shroff and newcomer Niddhi Agerwal dancing with full-on tapori swag and Tiger pulling the roadside-romeo moves just effortlessly.

7. “Kaabil”

The title track of Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam’s Kaabil is one romantic piece that is sure to leave you smiling. It has 46 million views on YouTube.

8. “Shape of You”

Ed Sheeran’s record-breaking hit “Shape of You” from the album “Divide” was also the best-performing single on Billboard Hot 100 for 2017.

9. “Mubarakan”

Apart from “Hawa Hawa” which leads the list, Mubarakan’s title track also makes it to the ninth spot in Google’s most searched songs list.

10. “Mile Ho Tum”

Originally featuring in Rajeev Khandelwal’s Fever in the voice of Tony Kakkar, “Mile Ho Tum” was reprised by Neha Kakkar for a female version. The song has a whopping 294 million views on YouTube and is a soulful song to listen to.​