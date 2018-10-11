Hawt! Varun Dhawan's six packs set temperature soaring in Kargil

Actor Varun Dhawan is busy shooting for his forthcoming multi-starrer flick Kalank with co-star Alia Bhatt. They are stationed in Kargil now and are bracing extremely cold weather conditions. The temperature there is freezing minus three and despite that, the Dhawan lad grabbed the opportunity to show his bare-chested body.

Yes, the actor shared a picture flaunting his six-pack abs and oh boy, he’s super hawt! Like, we have always tagged him as a cutie on-screen and off it too, but with his latest picture, he has shed off that image in one go. This ain’t the first time that he has shared a shirtless picture, but it’s surely the hottest one till date. He’s showing off his muscular bod, that too, in the snowy weather with a smile on his face. He credits his gym trainer Prashant for his beefed-up physique.

In the movie, apart from Varun and Alia, we will see Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur. Madhuri and Sanjay are sharing the screen space after two decades. The movie is helmed by Abhishek Varman, produced by Karan Johar and Sajid Nadiadwala, releases on April 19, 2019.