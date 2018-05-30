‘He hardly compliments’, Ranbir Kapoor on Rishi Kapoor’s reaction to Sanju Trailer

The trailer of the much-anticipated film Sanju is out and it has left us speechless. It’s unbelievable to see the way Ranbir Kapoor apes the antics of Sanjay Dutt so effortlessly. Sanjay Dutt’s life has been a roller-coaster with many bumps and it will be a sheer treat to watch it on celluloid and going by the trailer, we assure you that you wouldn’t be disappointed.

In fact, we were expecting the Sanju trailer to be a great one after witnessing Rishi Kapoor’s reaction to it. Papa Kapoor was literally in tears after watching the trailer. He could not believe that it was his son featuring in it. Watch the video.

So today at the trailer launch, we asked Ranbir about this reaction of Rishi Kapoor, to which he said, “I have always admired my father as an actor. And besides being my father, he is an actor. And he hardly compliments. So this coming from him, I am very happy. I thank Vidhu (Vinod Chopra) and Raju (Hirani) for the video.”

For those unaware, Ranbir’s relation with his father has been quite estranged. In fact, as Ranbir penned a foreword for Rishi’s autobiography ‘Khullam Khulla: Rishi Kapoor Uncensored’, the young star had stated that his relationship with father is quite formal. “I am closer to my mother. I feel that Dad modeled his relationship with me on the one he shared with his own father. And it is true that I have never crossed a certain line with him,” he wrote.