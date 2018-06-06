‘He lives in me’; Sanjay Dutt’s heartfelt birthday wish for late Sunil Dutt

A force that stood by him as a rock, Sunil Dutt was like a shield that protected Sanjay Dutt from any harm. The doting father never left hope in his son even when the entire nation called him a terrorist. But unfortunately, he couldn't stay alive to watch his son as a free man. Today being the birth anniversary of late Sunil Dutt, Sanjay is bound to get emotional.

Taking to his Instagram account, Sanjay posted a photo of him as a child seated nicely on Sunil Dutt's lap. It’s really an adorable photo. Check it out right here:

The bond that these two shared was much beyond that of a father and a son. Today, if he were alive, Sunil Dutt would have been so proud of his son. He served the jail term, he changed and he has become a man who his father always wanted him to be.

We shall get a glimpse of this father-son bond as the film based on Sanjay Dutt's life titled Sanju will hit the screens by the end of this month. While Ranbir Kapoor will be the on screen Sanjay Dutt, Paresh Rawal will step into the shoes of Sunil Dutt. Sanju helmed by Rajkumar Hirani hits the screens on June 29 and needless to say we are eagerly waiting to watch this epic saga.