Head over heels! Disha Patani has the fittest bod in tinsel town and here’s PROOF

First published: May 28, 2018 03:24 PM IST | Updated: May 28, 2018 04:00 PM IST | Author: Rushabh Dhruv

There are many good looking babes in Bollywood, but then when we talk about Disha Patani, she has one of the hottest body in the tinsel town.The diva has a slender frame and she loves to flaunt it, her Instagram account is the proof. Be it at the gym or on a beach, the lady is a stunner for sure.

So let’s take you on a glamorous tour via Disha’s Instagram.

Talking first about her latest picture, we see Disha in a sexy black monokini, open hair and huge sunglasses. It is surely to light spark in your life.

🐳🌸

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on

Up next we have the babe at the gym and oh-boy, look at those abs. We are so jealous of Disha here!

❤️

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on

Then we have this video of the actress where she is seen performing an underwater headstand. And trust us, if you think that’s easy, it is NOT guys!

Who all can do this🙈🤣

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on

She recently also featured on Cosmopolitan’s latest issue where her insanely gorgeous abs made the mag sell like hot cakes.

Thank you @cosmoindia #covergirl🐬

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on

The starlet is quickly joining the ranks of most followed celebs on Instagram. Her drool-worthy pictures are enough to motivate us to hit the gym. This is not the first time her pictures have killed it on the net. For sizzling updates, stay tuned!

