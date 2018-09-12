2.0 trailer starring Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar leaked?

Even as fans are keenly awaiting the 2.0 teaser, that is scheduled to drop on Thursday morning, here’s a shocker for the makers of the film. The trailer has been leaked on the internet and it spells nothing but trouble for everyone involved in the film. The movie has some biggest names from the showbiz industry, including Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar.

The trailer which seems to be made available for a selective public viewing has been recorded and made available on YouTube. This comes just a few hours before the official launch of the film's teaser, which the stars have been extensively promoting, reaches fans.

The makers have not cut corners in making or promoting this film. They unveiled 2.0’s music in Dubai’s Burj Park, which was touted to be a one of the costliest events ever. In what was a grand show, skydivers jumped with a poster of 2.0 as part of its promotions. With the trailer now leaked online, the makers are bound to get cautious here on.

Helmed by Shankar, 2.0 is completely shot in 3D and has Amy Jackson along with Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar. The magnum opus is easily the most awaited movie of the season and is expected to hit the screens by January 25.