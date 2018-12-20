Heer Badnaam from Zero: Dance moves aside, this track unveils the ‘actress’ Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif is a dancer par excellence. There's no doubt about that and she even went to further prove it with her thumkas in Husn Parcham. But then, there are very few movies in which Katrina is remembered for her acting and it looks like she's in a mood to change that. If Zero promos are to be believed, we will remember Kat for her acting more than her dance moves. The makers of the film have dropped a new song titled Heer Badnaam which showcases the journey of Babita Kumari and believe us Katrina has nailed the act.

The song is composed by Tanishk Bagchi and sung by Romy. Speaking of Tanishk, it looks like it’s a new trend in Bollywood that a movie is incomplete without a track by the man. He has done a good job with this song too proving that he can compose original songs too. The track also introduces us to Abhay Deol’s character who has a cameo in the film. While Shah Rukh Khan features in this number too, this one belongs to Katrina. That slow-motion walk A-game.

Directed by Aanand L Rai, Zero also stars Anushka Sharma in the lead role. The movie is slated to hit the screens on December 21, 2018 and after watching Heer Badnaam we are sure this one will be a treat for Kat fans.