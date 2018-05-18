Heeriye from Race 3: Jacqueline steals the show with her sensuous moves in this otherwise average number

Jacqueline Fernandez’s acting skills may be questionable, but boy, the lassie has got moves that can make anyone swoon. After the much hyped ‘Chandralekha’, Jacqueline is back with another hot pole dancing stint and it is sexier, sultrier. The first song Heeriye from Salman Khan-starrer Race 3 is out and Jackie is stealing the show and how. Watch it here.

Crooned by Neha Bhasin and Meet Bros feat. Deep Money, even though Hiriye is foot-tapping, it is a fairly average number. Needless to say it does not match up to the chartbusters of previous Race installments, like ‘Party On My Mind’ or ‘Zara Zara Touch Me’.

Another sore thumb in the track is Salman Khan, who looks quite uncomfortable trying to match-up with the steps of Jacqueline, even though he is given the simpler ones. Well, we are waiting for the other tracks now, to make up for this one. Jacqueline is the sole saving grace as she sways to perfection, the true ‘Heeriye’.

Race 3 is due to hit the screens on June 15, and also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and others.