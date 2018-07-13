Helicopter Eela: Kajol looks like a super cool mom in this new poster

Kajol is undoubtedly one of the best actresses we have in the industry. She has played various characters and awards have followed too. Last seen on the big screen in Tamil film Velaiilla Pattadhari 2 (2017), the actress will be making her Bollywood comeback with the movie Helicopter Eela. After the teaser poster of the film that was released a few days ago, the makers of the film have now unveiled the poster of the movie.

Reportedly, Kajol plays the role of a single mother in the movie who aspires to be a singer, and looking at the poster we can say that it looks like she is a super cool mom. Isn’t she looking gorgeous in the poster?

Directed by Pradeep Sarkar, Helicopter Eela is slated to hit the screens on September 14, 2018. It will be clashing with Diljit Dosanjh and Kriti Sanon-starrer Arjun Patiala.

Apart from Kajol, Helicopter Eela is also stars Riddhi Sen, Tota Roy Chowdhury and Neha Dhupia. The movie is produced by Ajay Devgn, Dhaval Jayantilal Gada and Aksshay Jayantilal Gada, and co-produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak, Vikrant Sharma, Reshmaa Kadakia, Kushal Kantilal Gada and Neeraj Gala.

We simply can’t wait to see Kajol on the big screen.