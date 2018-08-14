Helicopter Eela: Kajol to reunite with K3G co-star, Amitabh Bachchan!

Kajol’s upcoming film, Helicopter Eela, has created a lot of noise ever since it was announced. The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actor is all set to make her comeback to Bollywood after three years and will be seen playing a quirky and possessive mother in the film. While everyone has been raving about the film all this while, the recent update on the film will make it difficult for everyone to wait for the release any longer! The film will, reportedly, see the megastar of Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan.

The legendary actor will be featured in a cameo in the film. The duo, Kajol and Big B, had previously shared the screen space in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, back in 2001. Kajol was also seen making a special appearance in Karan Johar’s Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, however, only for a few seconds.

Confirming the news, director Pradeep Sarkar told Mumbai Mirror, “There is a particular scene for which we needed him, so we requested him to play this part. It is an important scene and Mr Bachchan agreed to do this since he has worked with me before and is also close to Ajay and Kajol.”

“Since he is playing a cameo, we had to plan everything in advance,” he added.

Well then, we definitely can’t wait to catch the two reuniting after a decade!

The film, Helicopter Eela, also stars Neha Dhupia, Mukesh Rishi, Atul Kulkarni and Riddhi Sen among others. The film is slated to hit the screens on 7September, 2018.