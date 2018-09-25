Helicopter Eela: There's no stopping Kajol in this recreated version of Ruk Ruk Ruk

Kajol is planning an impressive comeback with Pradeep Sarkar's Helicopter Eela. She plays a single mother who is chasing her unfulfilled ambitions at a much older age. The film will have her shaking a leg to Tabu's very popular track Ruk Euk from Vijaypath wherein she was placed opposite Ajay Devgn. The makers just unveiled the song and we've hit a like!

The track comes in with a refreshing rhythm and Kajol at her jovial best. While the original track was composed by Anu Malik and sung by Alisha Chinai, music composer Raghav Sachar has worked on the recreated version and Palomi Ghosh has crooned it.

“One morning Pradeep Da called me and said, ‘Raghav I want you to recreate the Ruk Ruk Ruk song for a film I’m working on. Send it to me by afternoon’. I was stumped but having worked with him for 22 years, I understood. I rushed to the studio and worked up with the basic tune with the rap portions by three in the afternoon. By evening, Pradeep Da was also in the studio. When he first heard the song, he just got up and started dancing," Raghav told Indian Express.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raghav Sachar (@raghavsachar) on Aug 5, 2018 at 9:18am PDT

Helicopter Eela, also starring Riddhi Sen, is slated to release in 12th October 2018.