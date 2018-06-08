Hell Yeah! Veere Di Wedding 2 is on and here are the deets

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania-starrer Veere Di Wedding is doing quite well at the box office. The film has crossed the 50 crore mark at the box office in just seven days. While the movie is getting a lot of appreciation for its content, it also facing its share of flak. However, for the people who have liked the movie here’s a good news.

The makers of the film are planning to have a sequel to the movie. A source told Mid-day, "Ekta and Rhea may come from different schools of cinema, but have always aimed to make films that are distinctive, and become a talking point. With the success of Veere Di Wedding, several people from the industry have been encouraging them to work on a sequel since the film's concept and characters received so much love from the audience. At the dinner, the two had a discussion about the story lending itself to a franchise."

Reportedly, the movie will take forward the journey of four friends. The source said, "The story will require at least a year's work. Once that has been finalised, they will look at getting bulk dates from the four actors. Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor are keen to start working on the second part."

The spokesperson of the movie confirmed the news and said, "With the movie faring well, a sequel is being discussed. But it's too premature to talk about it."

Well, Veere Di Wedding would be the second women-centric film to have a sequel. Earlier, only Vidya Balan-starrer Kahaani had a sequel to it. However, Kahaani 2 had failed at the box office. Let’s see how the sequel of Veere Di Wedding turn out to be.