Hello Hello from Pataakha: Malaika Arora is back to stun us in yet another item song

The makers of the film Pataakha have just dropped a new song and it’s an item number called Hello Hello. Guess who’s back for this one? The sizzling Malaika Arora! The woman who has blessed us with some sexy item numbers like Munni Badnaam Hui, Anarkali Disco Chali, Maahi Ve and Kaal Dhamaal has returned for another item song.

The video talks about references to Whatsapp and late night phone calls between lovers. Malaika danced in a circus tent as men lecherously stare and dance beside her. This isn’t a new territory for Malaika, as she aces her dance moves with expressions to match, but we aren’t really impressed with the music and lyrics. The track fails to recreate the same magic of her previous item numbers and comes across as bland.

The track has been choreographed by Ganesh Acharya, lyrics are by Gulzar and the vocals are by Rekha Bhardwaj. In an earlier interview with PTI, Malaika had expressed her excitement about the song by saying, “It was great fun shooting for the song. I have immense respect for Vishal sir and Gulzar Sahab. Rekha has sung the song. They have created magic in the past and I am very happy to be the part of this track. I love the title of the film and the title of the song.”

Pataakha helmed by Vishal Bhardwaj, stars Sanya Malhotra and Radhika Madan in lead roles. The movie will be releasing on September 28, 2019.