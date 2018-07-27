Hema Malini: I can become chief minister in a minute

Hema Malini feels she can become a chief minister in a minute if she wants to. Admitting that she wasn’t ‘too keen’ on the job, the actor-turned-politician said that if she wants to, then the post will be hers for the grabs. Hema had switched her career to that of a politician about a decade back.

Speaking to news agencies in Rajasthan’s Banswara, she said, “If I want to, I can become that (chief minister) in a minute." The former actress also confirmed her reasons for not taking up the job of a chief minister, if the opportunity arrived. "I don't like to be tied up. My freedom of movement will end," she had said.

Hema had been nominated by the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government in 2003, as a member of the Rajya Sabha. Though she had campaigned for BJP candidates in the past, she formally joined the party’s ranks in 2004. In 2010, she was made the general secretary and in 2011, she made a return to the Rajya Sabha.

Hema admitted that her stint as a politician was a result of her acting career rather than her exploits as a politician. "I am known mainly because of my name in Bollywood, call it 'dream girl' or Hema Malini," she told agencies.