Ranjini Maitra June 19 2019, 7.53 pm June 19 2019, 7.53 pm

Nothing is warmer than the love of grandparents. How many times have you ran to them to dodge your parents after creating a mess? Actor and politician Hema Malini, who keeps busy with plenty of commitments in her professional life, is a loving grandmother at home as well. A couple of pictures that have Hema striking a smiling pose with her grandchildren are going viral on the internet.

On June 10th, Hema's elder daughter Esha Deol and husband Bharat Takhtani were blessed with their second daughter, Miraya. Their first child Radhya was born on October 23, 2017. With not one but two granddaughters, Hema is definitely having a merrier time at home.

In a conversation with Mumbai Mirror, Esha revealed why her younger daughter was named Miraya. "When Lord Krishna worships Radha, it's called Radhya, while Miraya means a devotee of Lord Krishna. Both the girls have that in common and I love how Radhya and Miraya sound together," she said.

She also revealed that they were not going to build a new nursery for Miraya and she would share it with her elder sister. "My sister and I shared a room for a long time, and so did my husband and his younger brother. We are going to get the girls to share the nursery that Noorien (Jumani, interior designer) had designed for us earlier. Now, she has tweaked the interiors to make room for Miraya. The girls are going to share a lot of things, from dollhouses to clothes. We are also getting a playroom ready," she added.

And is little Radhya excited about being an elder sister? "The day she figured out that my stomach was getting bigger, we told her about the baby and she had been excited about it ever since. I am sure she will be a wonderful elder sister," she answered.