Former actress turned politician Hema Malini recently took up a broom for a noble deed, albeit in style! The BJP MP from Mathura Parliamentary constituency was taking a part in a Swachh Bharat Abhiyan outside the parliament. A clip of the actress brooming, or rather struggling, was posted on Twitter with a few others in frame, including Minister of State (Finance) Anurag. With black shades on, a scarf around her neck and her sling bag which she wasn’t ready to let go, the actress looked quite ready, only if she could handle the broom better.
Watch the video here:
As the actress tried to broom the rather cleaner area in front of the camera, what was more awkward was that she couldn’t even grip the broomstick right.
It was probably the broom which was too heavy as the actress even loses her balance at one point, still. Thankfully, she stands straight again and smiles, although still fidgeting with the stick in her hand.
The actress was quoted by IANS as, “It is highly appreciable that the Speaker of the House took initiative to carry out 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan' on the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, in Parliament premises. I will go back to Mathura next week and carry out this Abhiyan there as well.”
The trolls were quick to come in:
The dream girl has wooed the audience with her stunning looks and acting for over two decades. But the same is not the case when it comes to being a politician.
In April 2019, she was once again trolled after she posted pictures of her with a sickle on a farm. While the picture was taken in a wheat field in Mathura, as a part of her campaigning just before the first phase of Lok Sabha elections were set to begin, Hema was trolled by the Twitterati.
Here's her tweet:
Here's how Twitter had reacted:
The veteran actress formally joined BJP in 2004, after campaigning for former Bollywood actor Vinod Khanna in 2004.