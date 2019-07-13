Priyanka Kaul July 13 2019, 2.10 pm July 13 2019, 2.10 pm

Former actress turned politician Hema Malini recently took up a broom for a noble deed, albeit in style! The BJP MP from Mathura Parliamentary constituency was taking a part in a Swachh Bharat Abhiyan outside the parliament. A clip of the actress brooming, or rather struggling, was posted on Twitter with a few others in frame, including Minister of State (Finance) Anurag. With black shades on, a scarf around her neck and her sling bag which she wasn’t ready to let go, the actress looked quite ready, only if she could handle the broom better.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH Delhi: BJP MPs including Minister of State (Finance) Anurag Thakur and Hema Malini take part in 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan' in Parliament premises. pic.twitter.com/JJJ6IEd0bg — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2019

As the actress tried to broom the rather cleaner area in front of the camera, what was more awkward was that she couldn’t even grip the broomstick right.

It was probably the broom which was too heavy as the actress even loses her balance at one point, still. Thankfully, she stands straight again and smiles, although still fidgeting with the stick in her hand.

The actress was quoted by IANS as, “It is highly appreciable that the Speaker of the House took initiative to carry out 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan' on the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, in Parliament premises. I will go back to Mathura next week and carry out this Abhiyan there as well.”

The trolls were quick to come in:

Find the kachra in this video and win exclusive prizes. 😂 — IRONY MAN (@karanku100) July 13, 2019

What is the drama queen @dreamgirlhema doing ? Comes with full makeup, with a broom to a place where there is NO kachra Who is this woman fooling?? — आध्यात्मिक भारत 🇮🇳 (@aiyer_meera) July 13, 2019

How come the premises of Parliament of India needs 100s of parliamentarians to clean it ? Is it kept that dirty ...?? — Yo Yo Funny Singh (@moronhumor) July 13, 2019

When your juniors work on the ppt but you present it in front of the client. — Sagar (@sagarcasm) July 13, 2019

Spare us the theatrics please. Cleaning up a cleaned space is easy enough. — Nandini 🇮🇳 (@NAN_DINI_) July 13, 2019

Hema Malini is ready Meme material, each time! — richa singh (@richa_singh) July 13, 2019

The dream girl has wooed the audience with her stunning looks and acting for over two decades. But the same is not the case when it comes to being a politician.

In April 2019, she was once again trolled after she posted pictures of her with a sickle on a farm. While the picture was taken in a wheat field in Mathura, as a part of her campaigning just before the first phase of Lok Sabha elections were set to begin, Hema was trolled by the Twitterati.

Here's her tweet:

Began my Lok Sabha campaign today with the Govardhan Kshetra where I had the opportunity to interact with women working in the fields. A few fotos for u of my first day of campaign pic.twitter.com/EH7vYm8Peu — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) March 31, 2019

Here's how Twitter had reacted:

Hema Malini ji, Pichle 5 saalo me aap ko kisano ki yaad nhi aai, Lekin election aate hi, aap chali aai photo khichwane. Kab tak garibo ka mazaak udaye ge aap log.? — Rofl Nana (@RoflNana_) March 31, 2019

Annual appraisals. HR: pls mention your achievements? Hema: I forgot. Pls give me a salary hike.#HemaMalini — Ashu (@MaithilChhora) March 26, 2019

What a acting👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 slow claps for Madam ji — Nimisha Pandey (@serene2195) March 31, 2019

Lights Camera Action..📷 You are used to 😃 — Vicky (@Vicky51267566) March 31, 2019