Hera Pheri 3: Akshay Kumar confirms that he is a part of the film

Hera Pheri is undoubtedly one of the most epic comedies of Bollywood till date. The first installment of the franchise, which was released in 2000, went on to become an iconic film. The sequel, Phir Hera Pheri, released six years later (in 2006), and was an unfortunate failure at the box office. However, fans haven't been able to contain their excitement ever since it was reported that the third installment of the franchise was in the pipeline. Finally, to appease the fans, Akshay Kumar himself confirmed that he will be starring in the third outing, Hera Pheri 3.

Akshay, at the recently held special screening of Gold in New Delhi, revealed that he is currently shooting for Housefull 4 and will be seen in Hera Pheri 3 as well. “Ek kisam ki filmein nahi, sirf social filmein nahi balki Housefull 4 kar raha hoon, Hera Pheri 3 bhi kar raha hoon. Toh aise bahut saari filmein hai (Not the same kind of films, and not just social cause-related films, I’m instead shooting for Housefull 4 and Hera Phera 3 as well. So there are a lot of other films too),” he announced to the media that was present.

Helmed by Indra Kumar, Hera Pheri 3 is expected to go on floors in the first half of 2019 with the trio, Akshay Kumar, Paresh Kumar and Suneil Shetty reprising their roles from the first film.