Hera Pheri 3 back on track with the original cast, John and Abhishek no more a part of the film?

Hera Pheri 3 is one movie that we all have been waiting for. The third instalment of the film has been in the pipeline since a lone time. In 2015, the film was announced with much fanfare. It starred Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham, Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty in the lead roles. The shooting of the film even kick started, but then was put on a backburner for the unknown reasons.

Few months later, the director of the film, Neeraj Vora’s health took a toll and the director passed away earlier this year. However, Hera Pheri 3 is back on the track. Reportedly, the movie will now be directed by Indra Kumar, and the original cast of the film Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty will be seen in the third instalment.

A source told Mumbai Mirror, “The project was locked last month after the three actors gave their dates. It will be shot in a start-to-finish schedule between December 2018 and February 2019 and will release in the second half of next year.”Well, we are still awaiting an official confirmation from the makers of the film, and it also makes us wonder if John and Abhishek are no more a part of the movie as the original cast is back. We are sure this is a great news for the fans of the franchise.