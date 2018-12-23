Hera Pheri 3 EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal are back and ready to roll!

For all the fans of the Hera Pheri series, here’s some good news. Apparently, the script has been locked and it’s three principal stars – Akshay Kumar (Raju), Suniel Shetty (Shyam) and Paresh Rawal (Baburao Ganpatrao Apte) will be seen reprising their roles in the third part of the comedy series directed by Indra Kumar, who is currently directing Total Dhamaal. While the actresses, including Tabu (Anuradha Panikar) and Bipasha Basu Grover (Anuradha) won’t be repeated in the third part, Gulshan Grover (Kabira) may be seen in it. The film will go on floors mid-next year.

Says a trade source, “Hera Pheri is one of the biggest and most successful of the comedy franchises and the highest-grossing film series in Bollywood. The characters of Baburao Ganpatrao Apte, Shyam and Raju are remembered even today. The first two parts were directed by Priyadarshan and the late Neeraj Vora and produced by AG Nadiadwala and Firoz Nadiadwala, while the third will be directed by Indra Kumar and produced by Firoz Nadiadwala. Hera Pheri 3 will see Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar reprising their popular characters. Akshay was the first to sign earlier this year but his condition was that the script should be better than the first two as only then the audience would accept the movie. Now the script has been locked and Akshay is also free from his other film commitments. Kesari is almost complete and his next movies are Good News and Rohit Shetty’s next. Akshay has heard the script but Suniel and Paresh who have been busy with their other commitments and out of town, are yet to hear it. Once they have a narration their dates etc will be worked out soon.”

The source adds that Akshay and the rest of the cast will start shoot for Hera Pheri 3 by September-October next year. “Paresh Rawal too who has become extremely selective about his movies has given his nod to the third part. That’s his only movie after Uri: The Surgical Strike. Suniel is also completing his trilingual, Marakkar: The Lion Of The Arabian Sea and will be free by mid-next year to begin shooting for Hera Pheri 3. The movie is being directed by Indra Kumar whose next release is Total Dhamaal. The script of PH3 is a hilarious one and funnier than the earlier ones and the cast and crew cannot wait to begin shooting for this one! An announcement is going to be made soon within a fortnight.”

Earlier reports had it that John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan too are to be a part of this film. In fact, a press conference was also held to announce Hera Pheri 3 with Abhishek and John adding to the cast. However, later on, there was no development on this film and John too was completely clueless. Almost two years ago, John had quoted to PTI, "We launched the film. I heard Abhishek Bachchan dropped out but I have not communicated on this with him. It's producers prerogative to tell us what is happening."