The intriguing black comedy Kaalakaandi is about to hit the theaters on 12th January, 2018. The movie is directed by Akshat Verma and produced by Ashi Dua. The Saif Ali Khan-starrer had gone through many challenges. From 73 cuts suggested by the censor board to difficulties with the ensemble cast. Here are 10 things you need to know about Kaalakaandi.

The Central Board of Film Certification had initially asked the makers to make 73 cuts in the movie. Producer Ashi Dua said that they approached the Film Certification Appellate Tribunal and the body passed the movie with two cuts and an ‘A’ certificate. “They understood why we had used the language and passed it with two cuts and an 'A' certificate," Dua told Mumbai Mirror.

Dua had approached Akshat Verma, who wrote the script for Delhi Belly, to develop a script. Verma, however, was already writing a script for Anushka’s home production banner. After a few months, Verma and Dua kept discussing about Kaalakaandi. Soon, Verma was interested with working with Dua while Anushka obliged to drop the movie as she said she wasn’t working on it.

Verma said that the movie was developed over just a few scenes. “There were a few scenes that I was interested in and I started developing them, then, the story took over and it felt like it wanted to be told,” Verma told Mumbai Mirror.

Kaalakaandi boasts of an ensemble cast, helmed by Saif Ali Khan. A problem with a big cast is to develop each character into a unique personality. “For example, when you’re writing comedy, how do you give each character a distinct flavor instead of making them all sound the same? Then, to translate them on the screen, was challenging and interesting because we were kind of making three movies in one and the demands of each story were different,” Verma said.

Verma said that it was challenging to work with different actors as primarily everyone is different and work best under different conditions. “Some hit the ground running and by the fourth or the fifth take burn out, others take two or three takes to warm up and get better with the more takes you shoot. When you throw actors with different working styles together, the challenge is to get the best performances from all of them keeping in mind that they all prime differently,” Verma said.

Known for his eclectic roles in movies such as Being Cyrus, Omkara and Go Goa Gone, Saif seemed as a natural choice for Kaalakandi. “He (Verma) suggested that I start putting it (the movie) together. Saif was his first choice and he immediately came on board.” Dua said.

Talking about the location, Verma said, “It was interesting to shoot Mumbai Bombay at night and in the rains! It feels like a completely different city.”

Dua said, “It's the story of its urban upper class, the ones who come here from other places, and the underbelly. All these lives are intertwined without us even realising it. That's what the film is about."

Verma made it clear that people who will come to watch the movie and expect it to be like Delhi Belly would be disappointed.

Verma, who didn’t want to reveal much, told Scroll, “It’s about who we really are as people when nobody’s looking. It’s about what our true self is and that true self keeps changing.”