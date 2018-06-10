Here are all the details about Sonakshi Sinha’s character in Kalank

Karan Johar’s upcoming production venture, Kalank is one of the most anticipated film of 2019. The film has already created quite a buzz among the fans with it’s fabulous star cast, which includes Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur. The film will also see special appearance by Raabta actress Kriti Sanon in a special dance number.

The shoot of the film is in full swing as we get updates about the film’s progress, courtesy Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt, but the details about their characters have been kept under the wraps by the makers. However, now we have some details about the character that Sonakshi Sinha is playing in the film. According to Peeping Moon, Sonakshi is all set to play actor Aditya Roy Kapur’s wife in the Abhishek Varman directed film. “Sonakshi has a short role in Kalank. She plays the role of a banjaran who falls in love with Aditya Roy Kapur. They get married but soon after she is killed in the partition,” reveals a source to the portal.

The report further states that Sonakshi will shoot for her portion in Andheri where yet another lavish set is being erected. This set will be Sanjay Dutt’s house who plays a patriarch in the film.

Karan Johar had recently in an interview spoke about the film. He said, “Kalank has been an emotional journey for me. It is a gem of an idea that I had nearly 15 years ago and a film that was in a pre-production stage helmed by my father. I am now proud to pass it onto the extremely capable and visionary hands of director Abhishek Varman. Kalank has a beautifully structured story by Shibani Bathija and an exceptionally fluid narrative and screenplay by Abhishek.”

Set against the backdrop of partition of India, the film is all set to release on April 18, 2019.