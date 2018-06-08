home/ entertainment/ bollywood
Here’s a latest update on Twinkle Khanna’s Book No.3 and we can’t keep calm!

First published: June 08, 2018 01:14 PM IST | Updated: June 08, 2018 01:14 PM IST | Author: Rushabh Dhruv

A self-proclaimed not-so-good actress, Twinkle Khanna may have had a lukewarm career graph at the box office, but we have a number of other reasons to love her. She is one hell of a powerhouse author and the same is quite evident through her social media presence. The mother of two, who’s quite witty on social media as Mrs Funnybones, is on the penchant of getting Tweeple chirping again, with her new post. The social columnist cum writer cum producer took to her Twitter account to post a picture of herself, letting her followers know of a household secret and inadvertently revealing an important detail about her third book.

As per her Tweet, the social media personality sent her Bollywood superstar husband Akshay Kumar and her two children, Aarav and Nitara with her in-laws for a summer vacation while she stayed back to finish her book.

Check out the tweet below:

Surely, Twinkle’s tweet is making us realise that the next few days will be a lot more relaxing for her as she will get ample time to work on her next book. Hahaha, we can totally relate to how an author needs the much-needed dose of finishing their in-the-loop work ASAP. We feel you Mrs Funnybones!

Twinkle is already the bestselling author of two amazing books; ‘Mrs. Funnybones: She’s just like You and a lot like Me’ and ‘The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad’.

