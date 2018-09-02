A sneak peek into Janhvi Kapoor's pricey closet for her latest cover shoot

The young lady has only just made her Bollywood debut and Janhvi Kapoor is already the most wanted cover girl. After her stellar show on Vogue, the Dhadak babe is now gracing the cover of the September edition of Grazia. While the cover of Vogue was prior to her debut and the only window to her personality at the time, this cover gives us a full view of the style icon the young actress is turning out to be.

Janhvi looks every bit ready to take on the fashion world. Just like you, we too are amazed by her drool-worthy attires and accessories. So we thought, why not pick a few personal favourites and give you a quick price guide?

This contrasted tuxedo blazer carries the eternal charm of monochrome with a pinch of contemporary style.

But it comes with a heavy price tag and here's how much you need to shell out to get your hands on them!

Who says classy can't be sexy? This belted jacket is for women who like a blend of elegance and energy in their dressing.

The price could pinch a hole in your pocket, though!

Last but not the least, it's great to stand tall! These streamline pumps are as much lavish as high-street. That's the best part of owning shoes which always add a twist to your wardrobe.

Planning to splurge on any of the above items? Let us know how it goes!