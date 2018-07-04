Here's a throwback to Sidharth Malhotra's first ever magazine cover shoot

2012 was the year when Karan Johar introduced us to newbie Sidharth Malhotra, alongside fellow freshers Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan. Student of The Year was a super hit. However, Sidharth' stint with showbiz had begun even before he bagged his debut flick. He started modelling at the age of 18 and shot for his first magazine cover in 2007.

And the reason we're randomly telling you all these is that Sid is in a throwback mood!

This was the time he was a lot younger but a total hunk nevertheless! He has always been a fitness freak. This photo is pretty much proof.

On another note, the actor has become comparably less active on social media. Many assume whether it is because his former girlfriend is all over the internet, thanks to her relationship with Ranbir Kapoor.

However, the two recently met at Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's engagement and showed no bitterness.

All is well that ends well!