Here’s all you need to know about Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon's upcoming romcom!

Post the massive success of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, actor Kartik Aaryan is on a roll. The handsome lad has finally managed to make a space for himself in the industry and is now spotted with the biggies of B-town. He has also apparently bagged a few big films, is what we hear. Speculations have been rife about the actor teaming up with Dinesh Vijan for an upcoming romcom , which will also feature Bareilly Ki Barfi star Kriti Sanon. While fans have been waiting for the official announcement of the same, here we have the filmmaker finally spilling the beans on this project.

As per the reports, the film will have Kartik essaying the role a TV reporter. Moreover, the romcom will travel from Mathura to Gwalior and then to Agra.

“Kartik plays the star reporter of a local TV channel in Mathura. We had toyed with the title Mathura Live before settling for a game of hide-and-seek,” quoted Dinesh to Mumbai Mirror.

He also went on to reveal that Kriti will be essaying a role of a girl from Mathura who had gone to Delhi to study and is now back in her hometown.

“While Kartik is the quintessential good boy every girl wants to take home to mamma, Kriti represents today’s youth who advocate gender equality and have their own ideology,” the filmmaker added.

While speaking more of the film, Dinesh also shared that he had the benefit of Kriti being originally from Delhi and Kartik from Gwalior, as they could grasp the local dialect easily.

“They also have a crackling chemistry,” he added.

It will be interesting to see the two, Kartik and Kriti, sharing the screen space for the first time.