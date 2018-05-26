Here’s an update on update on Irrfan Khan’s health, and we are super happy about it

A few months ago, we all got a sad news of Irrfan Khan suffering from a rare disease which has fatal consequences. The actor himself had tweeted about his ill health and had informed his fans that he has been diagnosed with NeuroEndocrine Tumour. This condition of Irrfan’s not only prevented him from being a part of BlackMail promotions, but also put biopic on Sapna Didi with Deepika Padukone, on hold.

After a long period, Irrfan recently tweeted, and it seemed like the actor’s health was improving. And now, we have another update on his health which will surely make his fans happy. As per filmmaker Shoojit Sircar, the Piku actor is recovering and doing fine, and maybe back on the floors soon.

Shoojit and Irrfan have worked together in Piku, and the filmmaker has confirmed to Mumbai Mirror that he will be teaming with the actor for his next which will be a biopic on Udham Singh. Sircar said, “I’ve been speaking to both Irrfan and his wife (Sutapa Sikdar), he’s responding well to the treatment and trying to cope with the knowledge that he’s battling NeuroEndocrine Tumour by treating the recuperation in Europe like a short and unexpected holiday. I’m planning to visit him next month. We hope to roll by the year-end (the Udham Singh biopic), but will wait till Irrfan is ready to shoot.”

Talking to Indian Express about Irrfan’s health, Sircar stated, “He is doing fine.”

Irrfan will next be seen in Karwaan, which marks the Bollywood debut of webs series star Mithila Palkar and Malayalam star Dulquer Salmaan. A few days ago, Irrfan took to Twitter to share the first poster of the film.

Beginnings have the innocence that experience can't buy. My best wishes to @dulQuer , @mipalkar for joining the karwaan. ‘ Two karwaans ' .... Mine and the movie !! @MrAkvarious @RSVPMovies @RonnieScrewvala pic.twitter.com/QoKe6npkMQ — Irrfan (@irrfank) May 16, 2018

Well, this indeed is a welcome news.