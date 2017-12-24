Here’s everything that happened at Virushka’s first wedding reception

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are the current internet heartthrobs. The couple surprised the world with their sudden, dream-wedding which took place on December 11 in Tuscany, Italy, secluded from the prying eyes of the media. Fans and the media got inside intelligence on the wedding as pictures of the couple post marriage emerged on social media. While the newly married Anushka was always blushing, Virat couldn't get enough of his lady luck and rarely left her side. After a trip to the mountains for their honeymoon, the couple felt in ‘heaven literally’. The newlyweds made a quiet entry back into the country and were seen visiting Prime Minister Narendra Modi to invite him for their post-wedding ceremony.

But that’s enough of Virushka’s wedding – you already know all the deets. Now we bring you all the inside videos from their post-wedding event. Adorned in Sabyasachi designs, the India’s star cricketer and the Bollywood diva looked regal at the event.

#WATCH: Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma pose for photos at their wedding reception underway in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/DvmhMLGfKO — ANI (@ANI) December 21, 2017

The wedding was a highly private affair and the couple hosted one grand wedding reception - the first one took place in Delhi on December 21 and was graced by the presence of various personalities of several fields. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley were among the highest profile guests at the reception.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at wedding reception of Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma in Delhi pic.twitter.com/7JGeaGSJUN — ANI (@ANI) December 21, 2017

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also blessed the couple with a stem of rose to the couple, contrary to his ‘no flower bouquet’ rule. The second reception is scheduled for the 26th of this month.