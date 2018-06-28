Here's exactly why Mira Nair's Kama Sutra: A Tale Of Love was and remains banned in India

Given the controversies that Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat was mired in, we and surely a lot of you were angry, along with everyone who was associated with the film. The film faced criticism from a fringe group because of a sensual dream sequence, that was not even a part of the film. But thankfully, the makers didn't back down and made sure the movie makes it to the theatres. But then there have been many films that didn't see the light of the day in our country because of its controversial content. It's not recently that India, known for its multi-lingual, multi-ethnic and secular culture, has got intolerant when it comes to its modern arts. It has been happening for many years. It all started with the 1973 movie Garam Hava.

In the list of banned movies in India lies Mira Nair's Kama Sutra: A Tale Of Love. It's not rocket science to guess why this movie was banned in India. Many protested against the explicit sexual content featured in the movie that did not settle well with the Indian mindset. But why are we talking about this 1996 movie now, you ask? Well, this film has recently managed to achieve a feat, which should make India proud.

The trailer of Kama Sutra: A Tale of Love has become the third most watched trailer of a film in the history of YouTube. It has managed to outdo the trailer of Fifty Shades of Grey to bag the third spot in the list of the most watched trailers of all times on YouTube. The movies ahead of Kama Sutra in the list include Avengers: Infinity War and Star Wars: The Force Awakens, who are at first and second position respectively.

Watch the trailer of Kama Sutra: A Tale Of Love right here:

The backlash for the movie was so strong that Indira Verma, the lead actress and the only child of an Indian father and a Swiss mother who was of part Genoese Italian descent, was afraid of coming to her father's birth country.

The film also stars Rekha and Naveen Andrews in pivotal roles. Rekha plays the role of Rasa Devi, teacher of Kama Sutra. Sadly, even though the film has made an important record, it still won't be acknowledged by those set of Indians, who banned it back then.