Here's how Akshay Kumar reacted watching parts of Karan Kapadia's Blank

Onkar Kulkarni April 26 2019, 4.33 pm April 26 2019, 4.33 pm

Dimple Kapadia's nephew Karan Kapadia is making his Bollywood debut with Sunny Deol starrer Blank which releases on May 5. With the nephew stepping into Hindi cinema, Dimple's son-in-law, Akshay Kumar took to featuring in a song, Ali Ali in the film. Karan who is excited for his debut tells how Akshay reacted watching the film's trailer and the rushes. "He liked my performance and the rushes. He said I don't come across as a first-time actor. If he wouldn't have liked it, then he wouldn't have done the song. He said the song was his way of saying good luck to me."

Though he is in close association with Akshay, Karan says he never took tips from the Toilet: Ek Prem Katha actor. He says, "Sabka approach alag hota hai. If for action I would have asked him for help then he would have told me to do two flying kicks, but would I be able to do that? Therefore I did things my way." Karan says that he wanted to be an actor since childhood. He even assisted filmmakers Rahul Dholakia and Kabir Sadanand but the film's never released. "Finally after a long wait, Blank came to me and so I grabbed it. I had no other films to choose from," he says.

In terms of his prep as an actor, he says that he took acting workshops from Barry John's, and Jeff Goldburg's acting institutes. He also says that he looked up to Dimple Kapadia and her acting prowess.

Interestingly, Karan says that his mother, costume designer Simple, used to make costumes for Sunny Deol. "I have been on the sets then. I am happy that today I share screen space with Sunny."