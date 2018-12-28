image
Friday, December 28th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Here's how Amitabh Bachchan turned into an angry young fan!

Bollywood

Here's how Amitabh Bachchan turned into an angry young fan!

Darshana DeviDarshana Devi   December 28 2018, 5.04 pm
back
Alia BhattAmitabh BachchanAngry young manBollywoodbrahmastraEntertainmentIndian Cricket TeamJasprit BumrahRanbir KapoorVirat Kohli
nextAamir Khan’s Thugs Of Hindostan gets a cold response in China
ALSO READ

Akshay Kumar had an Abhimaan moment, courtesy wife Twinkle Khanna

Merry Christmas 2018: From Virat Kohli to Akshay Kumar, celebrities send in wishes

Did you know: Anil Kapoor was a replacement for Amitabh Bachchan in 1987 film Mr India