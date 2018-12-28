Here's how Amitabh Bachchan turned into an angry young fan!

The Shahenshah of Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan, needs no introduction. The spectacular performances delivered by him all throughout his career make him the megastar he is today. Many would be aware that besides acting, the actor is a huge cricket lover too. His latest tweet is proof of the same. We are talking about India VS Australia’s nail-biting match that took place on Thursday and turned the angry young man Big B into an angry young fan!

Cricket lovers all over the country jumped in joy when India bowled out Australia for 151 runs in their first innings on the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The match saw Jasprit Bumrah taking 6 wickets for 33 runs which resulted in a big win for the Indian team. Big B took to Twitter to send out a congratulatory message for the Indian team and was all praises for Virat Kohli and Bumrah. But what caught the limelight was his way of appreciation which was hilarious! ‘Yaar Kangaroo (he is referring to the Aussies here), tu na, panga mat lia kar Bharat se. Jis din humari khopdi satkali, yehi hashar hoga’ (Don’t mess with us Indians, the day we lose it, this is exactly what is going to happen), read a part of his post.

Big B, currently, is working for Brahmastra that also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The film is helmed by Ayan Mukerji and is slated to be out on Christmas 2019.