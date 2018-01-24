Heres how Anushka Sharma spent her weekend with Dude!

The grand wedding of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli is done and dusted and both the actor and the cricketer have resumed work. While Virat Kohli is leading the Indian Cricket team against their ongoing Test series with South Africa, Anushka is back in Mumbai to shoot for her upcoming Aanand L Rai movie Zero where she will feature alongside Shah Rukh Khan.

Well, it is a known fact that the power couple like to spend quality time together and their social media accounts are a proof of that. But it seems that with hubby Kohli out of the country, the Band Baaja Baaraat actress is spending her time with someone else. In a twitter update, Anushka posted a picture with none other than her pet canine Dude saying how he kept her in good company on her day off. The actress is seen smiling at her dog even as Dude is seen staring back at his owner. Needless to say, the picture looks adorable.

Anushka returned to the sets after a break for her wedding at the start of January and was greeted with a floral welcome. She shared pictures from the set which was decorated with flowers for the newlywed.

“Anushka, in fact, wanted to return a couple of days early just so our schedule doesn’t suffer. But we took a collective decision and told her she should enjoy this period to the fullest. She can get back to work when she’s done with her vacation,” Director Aanand L Rai had said. Zero will hit the theaters in December this year and will feature Shah Rukh Khan as a dwarf.