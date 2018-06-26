Here's how Arjun Kapoor is planning to celebrate his 33rd birthday

Arjun Kapoor has turned 33 today (June 26) and his family members and close friends have all their plans ready to make it special for him. In an interview with Hindustan Times, the actor talked about birthdays in general, and it was during this that he revealed the plans for his special day. Arjun said that his sisters are in town, so there is a dinner that is surely happening in the night, which will also be attended by his friends.

"I know that dad (Boney Kapoor, producer), my grandmother, Janhvi, Khushi (half-sisters) and Anshula (sister) are in town, so I’ll meet the entire family during the day. I’m sure everyone will get to know my night’s plan through paparazzi (laughs). But I’m certain I’ll be with my friends, so dinner is on. I guess I’ll have people over as I have just redone the house — so I’ll call some of my friends, but this year, I don’t want to host a big bash or anything. It’s going to be an intimate affair," Arjun was quoted.

When asked if he remembers any special birthday, Arjun said, "I used to love birthday parties. As a kid, I always had a fascination with fancy dress parties, so I’d turn into Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle, a WWE wrestler, Superman and Spider-Man (laughs). Since my birthday falls in the monsoon, other parents would get paranoid about sending their children over. So, we’d have a film screening (of a movie that was going to release that weekend) at a trial theatre and then a cake would be cut, followed by lunch. I’d plan my birthdays with my mother way in advance. It used to be like an event, an award show. That has still not changed. Even now, that’s the only time you’ll see me having a party."

There was an intimate cake cutting that happened last night. We can't wait to see who all will turn up at the party which is happening tonight. We will know, as Arjun said, through paparazzi.