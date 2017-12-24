Here’s how Karan Johar and Ranbir Kapoor handle the gym

Bollywood director Karan Johar is very committed to his workout schedule and has made a dramatic transformation by losing 19 kgs in four months. Actor Ranbir Kapoor on the other hand is different and would often lie and skip instructions. He used to avoid workouts, and even ate stuff he wasn’t supposed to. The person handling the two megastars is Kunal Gir, a fitness trainer from Hyderabad who’s been trying to beef up Ranbir for the Ayan Mukerji film, Brahmastra.

Karan is apparently one of the busiest guys Gir has worked with. However, the veteran director who makes it a point to train three times a week, is much disciplined and never complains about the diet or how tough the workout is. Karan admitted that his dream was to lose 12 kgs and fit in to a t-shirt. Currently he surpassed his own targets and is confident on wearing t-shirts. Earlier Johar was content with jumpers, sweatshirts and other baggy clothes.

Speaking to a portal on Ranbir and Rana Daggubati, Gir said that the two are similar in the sense that neither like to work too hard at the gym and love their food and drinks. Apparently the challenge Gir faces with RK is that he has changed his lifestyle choices to gain weight. “He's not like Hrithik (Roshan) or Tiger (Shroff) who already have a toned physique. Ranbir was underweight at 70 kg for his 6'ft 1 inch frame. He is a good actor and would try everything possible to avoid workouts, eating for taste or because he was hungry,” said Gir.

Ranbir, for the first time is working out for more than an hour. Previously he would leave the gym within a few minutes. Initially he would lie after downing a few drinks and apologise whenever he was caught. Recent test results to check on his physique for his next film were impressive. Gir said "Ranbir is at his fittest after quitting smoking and drinking in the last one year, which is a big lifestyle change for him. He weighs around 86 kgs now and that's the biggest he's ever been.”