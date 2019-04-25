Here's how Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan fell in love, details inside

Rushabh Dhruv April 25 2019, 4.32 pm April 25 2019, 4.32 pm

She was barely 20 when she made her Bollywood debut. At 38, Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most successful actors Bollywood has ever produced. She's also one of the most prominent celebrity endorsers of the country. Right from breaking stereotypes to even being the epitome of beauty in the industry, the actress has come a long way. Recently, Kareena poured her heart out in a candid interview with Humans of Bombay, where she talked about the two most important facets of her life: love and motherhood.

Kareena spilled beans on many important things related to her life. The Veere Di Wedding actor in quite a long chat spoke about her comparatively less successful days in her career, the story of how she fell in love with Saif Ali Khan and Taimur being the best to have happened to her. "Somehow throughout my career and my life, I’ve been blessed with people who have loved and supported me so thoroughly! So just when I thought I was falling, Saif caught me. I’d met him numerous times before, but when we were filming Tashan, something changed. I wore my heart on my sleeve around him. He was so utterly charming; I fell for him hook, line, and sinker," an excerpt from her interview said. Dressed in a yellow one-shoulder tight fitted top along with high-waist jeans, Kareena also posed for the lenses. In the same chat, Mrs. Khan also spoke about her sister Karisma and how she went to size zero. "I felt like my career was over; I was told to ‘re-invent’, become size 0. Everyone goes through a lull in their career. But as an actor, it's worse–there are so many eyes on you!" she mentioned.

Read Kareena Kapoor Khan's full interview with Humans of Bombay below:

At the end of the interview, Kareena mentioned how she need not choose between career and family as she's doing both. Talking on the same grounds, Kareena has two films in her kitty, Takht which is a Karan Johar directorial and also Akshay Kumar starrer Good News. Reportedly, she is also said to be part of Hindi Medium sequel, Angrezi Medium.

Earlier in a conversation with Hindustan Times, Kareena had said “When VDW was releasing, everyone tagged it as a comeback but I don’t think I really went anywhere; I just gave birth. And this idea of saying that an actress has made a comeback is quite derogatory to women because giving birth doesn’t mean that one has to take a sabbatical. It’s the most natural and beautiful thing to happen.”

That's Kareena for all of us.. just being her bindaas self!