Heres how Kriti Sanon wished birthday boy Sushant Singh Rajput

‘Raabta’ may have flopped at the box-office, but it brought two fraternity members from Bollywood together. Now we cannot really say if they are a couple romancing around or just good friends, but we can definitely say that Kriti Sanon and Sushant Singh Rajput are going to a lot places together. Their frequent social media updates confirm our claims. Sunday was Sushant’s 32nd birthday, and this time, there was something special that the 27-year-old actress got on her social media handle – a warm wish for Sushant, straight from the heart!

On Sushant’s birthday, Kriti took to Twitter and posted a special wish and captioned the same, “Happyyyy Birthday @itsSSR !! Keep that childlike smilealways alive..! May you always stay as curious and excited as ever and may all that you wish for come true!”

Happyyyy Birthday @itsSSR !! Keep that childlike smile always alive..! May you always stay as curious and excited as ever and may all that you wish for come true! 🤗😘 pic.twitter.com/fFyd4Dtr3U — Kriti Sanon (@kritisanon) January 21, 2018

That’s really cute! Take our share of wishes too, Sushant!

On the work front, Sushant Singh Rajput will next be seen in ‘Chanda Mama Door Ke’. Besides this, as per a report published by Mumbai Mirror, Sushant Singh Rajput has been roped in to play the lead in Nitesh Tiwari's next. His film with Sara Ali Khan, titled Kedarnath is all also set to release later this year. Kriti Sanon, on the other hand, will be next seen in ‘Arjun Patiala’, where she will share the screen space with Diljit Dosanjh.