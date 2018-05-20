Here's how Madhuri Dixit and Renuka Shahane recreated the iconic 'Lo Chali Main' song

The popular Hum Aapke Hain Kaun duo Madhuri Dixit and Renuka Shahane will be seen sharing the screen space in Karan Johar’s upcoming Marathi production Bucket List. The two couldn’t stop from tapping their feet on the iconic dance number Lo Chali Main from the 1994 film. While it’s said to be a totally impromptu performance, the two actors matched the steps while celebrating their sisterhood of the Sooraj Barjatya film.

While they both were shooting for Bucket List, someone from the crew played the track Lo Chali Main and to everyone’s surprise, they jumped up and started dancing on the song. The two, who were widely admired for their sisterly chemistry, were immediately hit by nostalgia, with the fact being that Bucket List marks their collaboration after a long gap of 24 years.

In the film, Madhuri reportedly plays a Maharashtrian housewife in Pune who transforms herself into a feisty woman and goes on to tick off a long bucket list including learning to whistle, drinking alcohol and riding a motorbike. The film, produced by Dharma Productions, is directed by Tejas Vijay Deoskar. Weeks back, Johar also took to social media to announce the release date of the film with a brand new poster.

Bucket List will also feature a cameo by Madhuri’s Ghagra co-star Ranbir Kapoor. The lady with the million dollar smile also shared a few words of appreciation for her co-stars in a previous interview to PTI, “It was wonderful working with both of them. I first met Renuka on the sets of Hum Aapke Hain Kaun and we got along immediately. We both are from Maharashtra and had the same cultural background. I was happy working with her again. Our relationship is different in this film. We share an emotional bond in this film. Ranbir is one of my favourite actors. I appreciate his work. We had a great time. He was gracious to do this film. He is a charming boy”.